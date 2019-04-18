Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Bryant 16, CCSU 4
Creighton 5, Seton Hall 1
Delaware St. 15, Md.-Eastern Shore 5
LIU 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
NJ Tech 5-4, Lipscomb 1-7
saint Joseph’s 20, La Salle 7
Saint Louis 7-1, Fordham 4-3
Villanova 5, St. John’s 1
Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4, 12 innings
West Chester 16, Chestnut Hill 14
Alabama St. 4, Alabama A&M 2
Belmont 9, Murray St. 6
Charleston Southern 3, UNC Asheville 2
Charlotte at Southern Miss., ppd.
Furman 9, W. carolina 4
Georgia St. at South Alabama, ppd.
Jacskon St. at MVSU, ppd.
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.
McNeese at Northwestern St., ppd.
Mercer 2, VMI 1
Mississippi St. at Jackson St., ppd.
Morehead St. 11, E. Illinois 8
North Florida 10, North Alabama 4
Presbyterian 6, High Point 1
Samford 7, UNC Greensboro 3
N. Kentucky 10-7, Youngstown St. 8-6
Sacramento St. at Chicago St., ppd.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
Xavier 6, Butler 5
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.
