Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Bryant 16, CCSU 4

Creighton 5, Seton Hall 1

Delaware St. 15, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

LIU 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

NJ Tech 5-4, Lipscomb 1-7

saint Joseph’s 20, La Salle 7

Saint Louis 7-1, Fordham 4-3

Villanova 5, St. John’s 1

Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4, 12 innings

West Chester 16, Chestnut Hill 14

SOUTH

Alabama St. 4, Alabama A&M 2

Belmont 9, Murray St. 6

Charleston Southern 3, UNC Asheville 2

Charlotte at Southern Miss., ppd.

Furman 9, W. carolina 4

Georgia St. at South Alabama, ppd.

Jacskon St. at MVSU, ppd.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.

McNeese at Northwestern St., ppd.

Mercer 2, VMI 1

Mississippi St. at Jackson St., ppd.

Morehead St. 11, E. Illinois 8

North Florida 10, North Alabama 4

Presbyterian 6, High Point 1

Samford 7, UNC Greensboro 3

MIDWEST

N. Kentucky 10-7, Youngstown St. 8-6

Sacramento St. at Chicago St., ppd.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

Xavier 6, Butler 5

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

