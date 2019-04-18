Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Bryant 16, CCSU 4

Creighton 5, Seton Hall 1

Delaware St. 15, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

James Madison 5, St. Bonaventure 1

LIU 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

NJ Tech 5-4, Lipscomb 1-7

Saint Joseph’s 20, La Salle 7

Saint Louis 7-1, Fordham 4-3

Villanova 5, St. John’s 1

Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4, 12 innings

West Chester 16, Chestnut Hill 14

SOUTH

Alabama St. 4, Alabama A&M 2

Auburn 7, Mississippi 4

Belmont 9, Murray St. 6

Campbell 9, USC Upstate 6

Charleston Southern 3, UNC Asheville 2

Charlotte at Southern Miss., ppd.

East Carolina 5, UConn 1

Florida 10, LSU 0

Florida Gulf Coast 12, Jacksonville 1

Furman 9, W. carolina 4

Georgia 3, Missouri 0

Georgia St. at South Alabama, ppd.

Jacskon St. at MVSU, ppd.

Liberty 5, NC A&T 1

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.

Louisville 7, Miami 5

McNeese at Northwestern St., ppd.

Mercer 2, VMI 1

Mississippi St. at Jackson St., ppd.

Morehead St. 11, E. Illinois 8

North Florida 10, North Alabama 4

Presbyterian 6, High Point 1

Radford 10, Longwood 6

Samford 7, UNC Greensboro 3

South Florida 9 The Citadel 1

Stetson 9, Kennesaw St. 3

Tennessee 4, Kentucky 2

Texas A&M 8, South Carolina 2

Troy 8, Appalachian St. 2

Virginia Tech 3, Georgia Tech 2

Wake Forest 7, NC State 3

Winthrop 2, Gardner-Webb 0

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 7, TCU 4

Missouri St. 8, New Orleans 3

N. Kentucky 10-7, Youngstown St. 8-6

Sacramento St. at Chicago St., ppd.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

Xavier 6, Butler 5

Wichita St. 8, UCF 6

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 6, Lamar 4

Arkansas 3, Mississippi St. 1

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Incarnate Word 6, Houston Baptist 3

Rice 10, Middle Tennessee 4

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Stephen F. Austin 6, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3

FAR WEST

St. Mary’s (Cal.) 5, Loyola Marymount 0

UC Santa Barbara 9, UC Davis 8

