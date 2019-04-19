Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Bryant 16, CCSU 4
Creighton 5, Seton Hall 1
Delaware St. 15, Md.-Eastern Shore 5
James Madison 5, St. Bonaventure 1
LIU 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
NJ Tech 5-4, Lipscomb 1-7
Saint Joseph’s 20, La Salle 7
Saint Louis 7-1, Fordham 4-3
Villanova 5, St. John’s 1
Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4, 12 innings
West Chester 16, Chestnut Hill 14
Alabama St. 4, Alabama A&M 2
Auburn 7, Mississippi 4
Belmont 9, Murray St. 6
Campbell 9, USC Upstate 6
Charleston Southern 3, UNC Asheville 2
Charlotte at Southern Miss., ppd.
East Carolina 5, UConn 1
Florida 10, LSU 0
Florida Gulf Coast 12, Jacksonville 1
Furman 9, W. carolina 4
Georgia 3, Missouri 0
Georgia St. at South Alabama, ppd.
Jacskon St. at MVSU, ppd.
Liberty 5, NC A&T 1
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.
Louisville 7, Miami 5
McNeese at Northwestern St., ppd.
Mercer 2, VMI 1
Mississippi St. at Jackson St., ppd.
Morehead St. 11, E. Illinois 8
North Florida 10, North Alabama 4
Presbyterian 6, High Point 1
Radford 10, Longwood 6
Samford 7, UNC Greensboro 3
South Florida 9 The Citadel 1
Stetson 9, Kennesaw St. 3
Tennessee 4, Kentucky 2
Texas A&M 8, South Carolina 2
Troy 8, Appalachian St. 2
Virginia Tech 3, Georgia Tech 2
Wake Forest 7, NC State 3
Winthrop 2, Gardner-Webb 0
Kansas St. 7, TCU 4
Missouri St. 8, New Orleans 3
N. Kentucky 10-7, Youngstown St. 8-6
Sacramento St. at Chicago St., ppd.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
Xavier 6, Butler 5
Wichita St. 8, UCF 6
Abilene Christian 6, Lamar 4
Arkansas 3, Mississippi St. 1
Cal Baptist 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 3
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Incarnate Word 6, Houston Baptist 3
Rice 10, Middle Tennessee 4
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.
Stephen F. Austin 6, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3
St. Mary’s (Cal.) 5, Loyola Marymount 0
UC Santa Barbara 9, UC Davis 8
Washington 1, BYU 0
