Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Anna Maria 14, Dean 5
Babson 5, Keene St. 0
Bates 10, Maine-Farmington 1
Bryant & Stratton at Point Park, ppd.
Bowdoin 10, Thomas (Maine) 2
Chestnut Hill 8-2, Goldey Beacom 4-10
Concordia (N.Y.), 22-5, Caldwell 12-9
E. Connecticut 7, Elms 5
FDU-Florham 6, Wilkes 5
Fisher 6, Rivier 3
Fitchburg St. 4-3, Framingham St. 3-12, first game 8 innings
Franklin & Marshall 8, Scranton 7
Hood 4, Widener 2
Johnson & Wales(R.I.)7-3, Albertus Magnus, 2-5
Gwynedd Mercy 15, Albright 14
Hilbert 8-12 at Cazenovia, 14-8
Kean 8-3, N.J. City 4-0
La Roche 5-13, Penn St. Behrend 2-4
Lesley 8, Lasell 3
Lyndon St. 6, Colby-Sawyer 5
Mitchell 4-4, E. Nazarene 0-1
Mitchell at Wheaton (Mass.), ppd.
Mount St. Vincent 13, Baruch 8
Oneonta 10, SUNY Poly 0
Penn St. New Kensington at Geneva, ccd.
Plymouth St. 8, New England Coll. 4
Ramapo 6, Rutgers-Newark 1
Randolph-Macon 15, York (Pa.) 5
Rhode Island College 8 Clark (Mass.) 5
Rowan 22, Stockton 0
Rutgers-Camden 8, College of N.J. 5
S. Maine 6, Salem St. 5
Springfield 7, Amherst 5
UMass-Dartmouth 10, Suffolk 9
Westfield St. 9, W. New England 3
Wheaton (Mass.) 16, Bridgewater (Mass.)2
William Paterson 9, Montclair St. 2
Anderson (S.C.) 9, Carson-Newman 4
Barton 8, Belmont Abbey 7
Eckerd 2-8, Saint Leo 1-11, first game 10 innings
Faulkner 5-15 at Brewton-Parker 1-3
Hanover at Thomas More ppd.
Florida Tech 4, Palm Beach Atlantic 4
Middle Georgia 8, Martin Methodist 4
Mount Olive 11, Erskine 5
North Greenville 11, Erskine 5
NC Wesleyan 3, Huntingdon 2
Wingate 3, Coker 1
Albion 7-6, Hope 5-8
Anderson (Ind.) at Ohio Northern, ccd.
Aurora 4, Wheaton (Ill.) 1
Bethel (Minn.) 9-19, Wis.-Superior 7-1
Eureka 6-0, Westminster (Mo.) 5-7
Hamline 5, Augsburg 4
Illinois College 9, Robert Morris-Springfield 0
Lake Erie 11, Notre Dame (Ohio) 7
Lakeland 8-15, Maranatha Baptist 0-0
Lincoln Christian 4-5, Principia 3-8
Milwaukee Engineering 8-4, Benedictine (Ill.) 7-6, first game 11 innings
Northland 3-10, North Central (Minn.) 2-6
St. Olaf 16-14, Bethany Lutheran, 7-2
Northwestern (Minn.) 3-5, Crown 2-1
Ripon, 9, Wis. Lutheran 3
UMass-Boston 20, Nichols 4
Webster at Washington (Mo.)ccd.
Wis.-La Crosse at St. Mary’s (Minn.), ccd.
Wis.-Stout, 9-4, Macalester 6-10
W. Oregon 12-2, Concordia (Ore.) 5-0
The Master’s 13-1, Ottawa Arizona 9-5
