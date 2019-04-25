Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Anna Maria 14, Dean 5

Babson 5, Keene St. 0

Bates 10, Maine-Farmington 1

Bryant & Stratton at Point Park, ppd.

Bowdoin 10, Thomas (Maine) 2

Chestnut Hill 8-2, Goldey Beacom 4-10

Concordia (N.Y.), 22-5, Caldwell 12-9

E. Connecticut 7, Elms 5

FDU-Florham 6, Wilkes 5

Fisher 6, Rivier 3

Fitchburg St. 4-3, Framingham St. 3-12, first game 8 innings

Franklin & Marshall 8, Scranton 7

Hood 4, Widener 2

Johnson & Wales(R.I.)7-3, Albertus Magnus, 2-5

Gwynedd Mercy 15, Albright 14

Hilbert 8-12 at Cazenovia, 14-8

Kean 8-3, N.J. City 4-0

La Roche 5-13, Penn St. Behrend 2-4

Lesley 8, Lasell 3

Lyndon St. 6, Colby-Sawyer 5

Mitchell 4-4, E. Nazarene 0-1

Mitchell at Wheaton (Mass.), ppd.

Mount St. Vincent 13, Baruch 8

Oneonta 10, SUNY Poly 0

Penn St. New Kensington at Geneva, ccd.

Plymouth St. 8, New England Coll. 4

Ramapo 6, Rutgers-Newark 1

Randolph-Macon 15, York (Pa.) 5

Rhode Island College 8 Clark (Mass.) 5

Rowan 22, Stockton 0

Rutgers-Camden 8, College of N.J. 5

S. Maine 6, Salem St. 5

Springfield 7, Amherst 5

UMass-Dartmouth 10, Suffolk 9

Westfield St. 9, W. New England 3

Wheaton (Mass.) 16, Bridgewater (Mass.)2

William Paterson 9, Montclair St. 2

SOUTH

Anderson (S.C.) 9, Carson-Newman 4

Barton 8, Belmont Abbey 7

Eckerd 2-8, Saint Leo 1-11, first game 10 innings

Faulkner 5-15 at Brewton-Parker 1-3

Hanover at Thomas More ppd.

Florida Tech 4, Palm Beach Atlantic 4

Middle Georgia 8, Martin Methodist 4

Mount Olive 11, Erskine 5

North Greenville 11, Erskine 5

NC Wesleyan 3, Huntingdon 2

Wingate 3, Coker 1

MIDWEST

Albion 7-6, Hope 5-8

Anderson (Ind.) at Ohio Northern, ccd.

Aurora 4, Wheaton (Ill.) 1

Bethel (Minn.) 9-19, Wis.-Superior 7-1

Eureka 6-0, Westminster (Mo.) 5-7

Hamline 5, Augsburg 4

Illinois College 9, Robert Morris-Springfield 0

Lake Erie 11, Notre Dame (Ohio) 7

Lakeland 8-15, Maranatha Baptist 0-0

Lincoln Christian 4-5, Principia 3-8

Milwaukee Engineering 8-4, Benedictine (Ill.) 7-6, first game 11 innings

Northland 3-10, North Central (Minn.) 2-6

St. Olaf 16-14, Bethany Lutheran, 7-2

Northwestern (Minn.) 3-5, Crown 2-1

Ripon, 9, Wis. Lutheran 3

UMass-Boston 20, Nichols 4

Webster at Washington (Mo.)ccd.

Wis.-La Crosse at St. Mary’s (Minn.), ccd.

Wis.-Stout, 9-4, Macalester 6-10

W. Oregon 12-2, Concordia (Ore.) 5-0

The Master’s 13-1, Ottawa Arizona 9-5

