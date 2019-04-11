Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10. Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Josh Lucas from Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Framber Valdez to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Jaime Schultz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Vin Mazzaro and Tim Adleman.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Removed the interim tag from general manager James Jones. Named Jeff Bower senior vice president of basketball operations.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Fired coach Dave Joerger. Signed general manager Vlade Divac to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension. Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Giancarlo Gonzalez.

WEIGHTLIFIFTING International Weightlifting Federation

IWF — Suspended Uzbekistan Rustam Djangabaev after failing a drug test.

COLLEGE

LSU — Freshman G JaVonte Smart will enter the NBA draft.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s tennis programs.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Graduate men’s basketball G Lamarr Kimble will transfer to Louisville. Announced graduate men’s basketball G Troy Holston is leaving the program.

STANFORD — Sophomore F KZ Okpala declared for the NBA draft.

TEXAS — Freshman F Jaxson Hayes will enter the NBA draft.

