Thursday’s Sports Transactions

April 11, 2019 4:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10. Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Josh Lucas from Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Framber Valdez to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 2B Ozzie Albies on a seven-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Jaime Schultz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Kevin Kramer from Indianapolis (IL). Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 9.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Transferred INF Austin Dennis from extended spring training to the team. Placed C Oscar Campos on the 7-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Vin Mazzaro and Tim Adleman.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Justin Erby.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released LHP Octavio Mirabel.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Wander Franco. Released C Nick Garland.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Fired coach JB Bickerstaff.

PHOENIX SUNS — Removed the interim tag from general manager James Jones. Named Jeff Bower senior vice president of basketball operations.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Fired coach Dave Joerger. Signed general manager Vlade Divac to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Jalen Myrick.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension. Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Alec McCrea to a one-year contract. Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Giancarlo Gonzalez.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Nick DeLeon to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WEIGHTLIFIFTING
International Weightlifting Federation

IWF — Suspended Uzbekistan Rustam Djangabaev after failing a drug test.

COLLEGE

LSU — Freshman G JaVonte Smart will enter the NBA draft.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s tennis programs.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Graduate men’s basketball G Lamarr Kimble will transfer to Louisville. Announced graduate men’s basketball G Troy Holston is leaving the program.

STANFORD — Sophomore F KZ Okpala declared for the NBA draft.

TEXAS — Freshman F Jaxson Hayes will enter the NBA draft.

