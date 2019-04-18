Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B dustin Pedroia on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a two-year contract for 2020-21.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES— Reinstated OF David Dahl and INF Ryan McMahon from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Yonathan Daza and INF Josh Fuentes to Albuquerque (PCL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Matt Rowland.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Luis Pintor. Released C Ryan Rinsky.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Bryan De La Rosa to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHPs Luis Rivero and Jim Voyles.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Trey Johnson. Released CB Craig Mager.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Exercised the fifth-year option for OT Laremy Tunsil for 2020.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Matt Ioannidis to a multi-year contract extension. Signed QB Josh Woodrum.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Josh Wilkins to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Mason Jobst on an amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Jake Marchment two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an unpenalized illegal check to head, and Idaho’s Kyle Schempp one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for a slew-footing infraction during an April 17 game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

OTTAWA FURY — Signed M Protais Bumbu Mutambala.

COLLEGE

APPALACHIAN STATE — Named Patrick Moynihan, Bob Szorc and Frank Young men’s assistant basketball coaches and Bradley Fey director of men’s basketball operations. Retained Jason Allison as special assistant to the men’s basketball coach.

CALIFORNIA — Named April Phillips women’s assistant basketball coach.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Fired gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard.

DAYTON — Named Darren Hertz men’s assistant basketball coach.

KENTUCKY — Announced men’s graduate basketball F Nate Sestina has tranferred to the school.

LSU — Named Scott Woodward athletic director.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced men’s graduate F Pat Andree has tranferred to the school.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Kendre Talley interim men’s basketball coach. Named Dan Hays men’s volunteer assistant basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Named Amanda Leonhard-Perry women’s basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Sophomore G Jarrett Culver declared for the NBA draft.

