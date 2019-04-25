Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

April 25, 2019 5:12 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Josh Lucas outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL) and Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded OF Cameron Maybin to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Zac Reininger to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Tim Hill to Omaha (PCL). Sent LHP Brian Flynn to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Jonny Venters to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Tim Collins to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jon Lester from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Mitch Walding and RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Sean Rodriguez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHPs Jared Carkuff and Jose Delmar.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Brady Shoemaker.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Jon Niese to the Seattle Mariners. Signed LHP Alex Katz.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jalen Ramsey.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL).

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP — Named Christopher McNamara senior vice president/corporate partnerships.

SOCCER
National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Jochen Graf from Memphis (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Named Jordyn Wieber women’s gymnastics coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Men’s junior basketball G Seventh Woods will transfer.

