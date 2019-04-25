Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets pitcher Jacob Rhame two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins during an April 23 game.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Josh Lucas outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL) and Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded OF Cameron Maybin to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Zac Reininger to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Tim Hill to Omaha (PCL). Sent LHP Brian Flynn to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 24. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Jonny Venters to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Tim Collins to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jon Lester from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Mitch Walding and RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Sean Rodriguez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHPs Jared Carkuff and Jose Delmar.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Brady Shoemaker.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of LHP Jon Niese to the Seattle Mariners. Signed LHP Alex Katz.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jalen Ramsey.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired DE Frank Clark and a 2019 third-round draft pick (No. 92) from Seattle for a 2019 first- (No. 29) and third-round (No. 84) draft picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL).

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP — Named Christopher McNamara senior vice president/corporate partnerships.

SOCCER National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Jochen Graf from Memphis (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Named Jordyn Wieber women’s gymnastics coach.

BUCKNELL — Named Trevor Woodruff women’s basketball coach.

CALIFORNIA — Named Austin Risenhoover women’s associate head soccer coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Men’s junior basketball G Seventh Woods will transfer.

OKLAHOMA — Named Molinari men’s assistant basketball coach.

