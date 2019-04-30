Tigers 3, Phillies 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .273 Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282 Goodrum lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .238 Rodriguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .137 Turnbull p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 3 7 3 4 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .241 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .329 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .279 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 4 1 2 10

Detroit 003 000 000—3 7 1 Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Ramos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Jimenez in the 9th.

E_Rodriguez (2), Harper (2). LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), Hernandez (6). 3B_Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3), off Velasquez. RBIs_Cabrera (11), Goodrum 2 (11), Hoskins (24). SB_McCutchen (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Castellanos, Cabrera, Mercer 2, Turnbull 2); Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 3, Velasquez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rodriguez, Candelario, Harper, Segura. GIDP_Rodriguez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, W, 2-2 6 3 1 1 2 5 94 2.53 Alcantara, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.46 Jimenez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.76 Greene, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 1.29 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 7 99 2.73 Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.68 Nicasio 2 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.02 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.76 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-0. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Williams,Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).

