Tigers 3, Phillies 1

April 30, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .273
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282
Goodrum lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .238
Rodriguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .137
Turnbull p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 4 11
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .241
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .329
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .279
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 10
Detroit 003 000 000—3 7 1
Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Ramos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Jimenez in the 9th.

E_Rodriguez (2), Harper (2). LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), Hernandez (6). 3B_Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3), off Velasquez. RBIs_Cabrera (11), Goodrum 2 (11), Hoskins (24). SB_McCutchen (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Castellanos, Cabrera, Mercer 2, Turnbull 2); Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 3, Velasquez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rodriguez, Candelario, Harper, Segura. GIDP_Rodriguez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, W, 2-2 6 3 1 1 2 5 94 2.53
Alcantara, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.46
Jimenez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.76
Greene, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 1.29
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 7 99 2.73
Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.68
Nicasio 2 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.02
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.76
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-0. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Williams,Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).

