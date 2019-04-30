Tigers 3, Phillies 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Goodrum lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.238
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.137
|Turnbull p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jimenez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Detroit
|003
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Ramos in the 4th. b-grounded out for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Jimenez in the 9th.
E_Rodriguez (2), Harper (2). LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), Hernandez (6). 3B_Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3), off Velasquez. RBIs_Cabrera (11), Goodrum 2 (11), Hoskins (24). SB_McCutchen (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Castellanos, Cabrera, Mercer 2, Turnbull 2); Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 3, Velasquez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rodriguez, Candelario, Harper, Segura. GIDP_Rodriguez.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, W, 2-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|2.53
|Alcantara, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.46
|Jimenez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.76
|Greene, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.29
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|99
|2.73
|Ramos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.68
|Nicasio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.02
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.76
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-0. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Williams,Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).
