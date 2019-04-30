Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 3, Phillies 1

April 30, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 3 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 5 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 1 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0
Goodrum lf 3 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1
Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0
Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Trnbull p 3 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 1 0 0 0
V.Alcan p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
J.Jmenz p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0
H.Cstro ph 1 0 1 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
S.Grene p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 4 1
Detroit 003 000 000—3
Philadelphia 100 000 000—1

E_B.Harper (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), C.Hernandez (6). 3B_Ro.Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3). SB_McCutchen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull W,2-2 6 3 1 1 2 5
Alcantara H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 3
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,1-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 7
Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio 2 0 0 0 1 2
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Turnbull (Williams), by Turnbull (Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).

