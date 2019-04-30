Tigers 3, Phillies 1

Detroit Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 1 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 3 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Trnbull p 3 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 1 0 0 0 V.Alcan p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 J.Jmenz p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro ph 1 0 1 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 S.Grene p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 4 1

Detroit 003 000 000—3 Philadelphia 100 000 000—1

E_B.Harper (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), C.Hernandez (6). 3B_Ro.Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3). SB_McCutchen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Turnbull W,2-2 6 3 1 1 2 5 Alcantara H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jimenez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greene S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 3 Philadelphia Velasquez L,1-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 7 Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nicasio 2 0 0 0 1 2 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Turnbull (Williams), by Turnbull (Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).

