Tigers 3, Phillies 1

|Detroit
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trnbull p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Alcan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jmenz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Grene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Detroit
|003
|000
|000—3
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
E_B.Harper (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Castellanos (10), C.Hernandez (6). 3B_Ro.Rodriguez (1). HR_Goodrum (3). SB_McCutchen (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull W,2-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Alcantara H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene S,12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,1-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Ramos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Turnbull (Williams), by Turnbull (Realmuto). WP_Turnbull 3.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_31,759 (43,647).
