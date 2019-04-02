Tigers 3, Yankees 1

|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Frzer dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Ptrsn cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002—3
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Candelario 2 (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Peterson (1), Greiner (1), Tauchman (1). SB_Wade (1). SF_C.Frazier (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Tanaka
|6
|2-3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman L,0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by Jimenez (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:41. A_32,018 (47,309).
