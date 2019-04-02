Tigers 3, Yankees 1

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Hrrsn 2b 5 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 2 1 LMahieu 3b 4 1 2 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 0 1 0 Goodrum ph-lf 0 1 0 0 C.Frzer dh 3 0 0 1 D.Ptrsn cf 4 1 1 1 Wade 2b 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 31 1 6 1

Detroit 000 001 002—3 New York 010 000 000—1

DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Candelario 2 (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Peterson (1), Greiner (1), Tauchman (1). SB_Wade (1). SF_C.Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 6 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Greene S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 New York Tanaka 6 2-3 8 1 1 0 7 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Chapman L,0-1 1 3 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Jimenez (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:41. A_32,018 (47,309).

