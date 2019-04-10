Listen Live Sports

Tigers 4, Indians 1

April 10, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 2 0
Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Mahtook pr-dh 0 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 2 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b 3 1 2 2
H.Rmirz dh 3 0 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Joh.Hck c 4 1 2 1
R.Perez c 2 0 2 0 D.Ptrsn cf 4 0 2 0
G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 3b 4 1 1 0
Plwecki c 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0
Moroff 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0
B.Mller ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 36 4 12 4
Cleveland 000 001 000—1
Detroit 200 002 00x—4

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Santana (3), H.Ramirez (1), R.Perez (1), D.Peterson (2), G.Beckham (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Joh.Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer L,1-1 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 7
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Boyd W,1-1 6 4 1 1 2 6
Alcantara H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Farmer H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Boyd (Martin). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_11,128 (41,297).

