Tigers 4, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|D.Ptrsn cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moroff 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000—1
|Detroit
|200
|002
|00x—4
DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Santana (3), H.Ramirez (1), R.Perez (1), D.Peterson (2), G.Beckham (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Joh.Hicks (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,1-1
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|Boyd W,1-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Alcantara H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stumpf H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Farmer H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene S,8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Boyd (Martin). WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14. A_11,128 (41,297).
