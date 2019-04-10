Tigers 4, Indians 1

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 2 0 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Mahtook pr-dh 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b 3 1 2 2 H.Rmirz dh 3 0 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Joh.Hck c 4 1 2 1 R.Perez c 2 0 2 0 D.Ptrsn cf 4 0 2 0 G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 3b 4 1 1 0 Plwecki c 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 Moroff 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 B.Mller ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 36 4 12 4

Cleveland 000 001 000—1 Detroit 200 002 00x—4

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Santana (3), H.Ramirez (1), R.Perez (1), D.Peterson (2), G.Beckham (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Joh.Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer L,1-1 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 7 Wittgren 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 Detroit Boyd W,1-1 6 4 1 1 2 6 Alcantara H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Stumpf H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 Farmer H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Greene S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Boyd (Martin). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_11,128 (41,297).

