Tigers 4, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.378
|H.Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Perez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|c-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Moroff 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Miller ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.159
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|1-Mahtook pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Peterson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Beckham 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|2
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|200
|002
|00x—4
|12
|0
a-struck out for Stamets in the 7th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Perez in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 10. 2B_Santana (3), H.Ramirez (1), Perez (1), Peterson (2), Beckham (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Bauer; Hicks (1), off Bauer. RBIs_H.Ramirez (5), Harrison (1), Goodrum 2 (6), Hicks (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Martin, Santana, Bauers 3, Allen 2); Detroit 3 (Harrison 2, Castellanos). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 9; Detroit 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mercer. GIDP_Stamets.
DP_Detroit 1 (Harrison, Mercer, Goodrum).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|115
|2.29
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.40
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 1-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|91
|2.60
|Alcantara, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|Stumpf, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Jimenez, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|29
|4.05
|Farmer, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Greene, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Stumpf 1-0, Farmer 3-0. HBP_Boyd (Martin). WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14. A_11,128 (41,297).
