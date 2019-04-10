Listen Live Sports

Tigers 4, Indians 1

April 10, 2019 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .176
J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
b-Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Santana 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .378
H.Ramirez dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .222
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Perez c 2 0 2 0 1 0 .174
c-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Moroff 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Miller ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Totals 31 1 5 1 5 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .159
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
1-Mahtook pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goodrum 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .289
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .175
Hicks c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .200
Peterson cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Beckham 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .167
Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Totals 36 4 12 4 2 13
Cleveland 000 001 000—1 5 0
Detroit 200 002 00x—4 12 0

a-struck out for Stamets in the 7th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 10. 2B_Santana (3), H.Ramirez (1), Perez (1), Peterson (2), Beckham (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Bauer; Hicks (1), off Bauer. RBIs_H.Ramirez (5), Harrison (1), Goodrum 2 (6), Hicks (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Martin, Santana, Bauers 3, Allen 2); Detroit 3 (Harrison 2, Castellanos). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 9; Detroit 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mercer. GIDP_Stamets.

DP_Detroit 1 (Harrison, Mercer, Goodrum).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 1-1 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 7 115 2.29
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 5.40
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 1-1 6 4 1 1 2 6 91 2.60
Alcantara, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.00
Stumpf, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Jimenez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 29 4.05
Farmer, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Greene, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Stumpf 1-0, Farmer 3-0. HBP_Boyd (Martin). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_11,128 (41,297).

