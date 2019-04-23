Tigers 7, Red Sox 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .213 Castellanos dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .278 1-Dixon pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Goodrum rf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .266 Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Rodriguez ss 4 2 3 2 0 1 .500 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .141 Greiner c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .246 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167 Totals 36 7 12 7 5 12

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Betts cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244 Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .288 Pearce 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .129 b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Chavis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Vazquez dh-c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Lin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Devers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Poyner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 4 5 4 2 6

Detroit 000 111 031—7 12 2 Boston 002 001 001—4 5 0

a-singled for Leon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Pearce in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Candelario (2), Greiner (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 2. 2B_Cabrera (4), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison (3), Lin (1). HR_Greiner (2), off Sale; Rodriguez (1), off Hembree; Bogaerts (3), off Boyd; Bogaerts (4), off VerHagen. RBIs_Cabrera (7), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison 2 (5), Greiner 2 (6), Betts 2 (10), Bogaerts 2 (12). SB_Goodrum (3). CS_Harrison (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Peterson, Harrison). RISP_Detroit 4 for 9; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Goodrum. LIDP_Goodrum. GIDP_Jones, Betts, Martinez, Chavis.

DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Candelario, Harrison, Cabrera); Boston 2 (Chavis, Lin, Pearce), (Martinez, Vazquez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 2-1 7 3 3 3 2 3 87 3.16 Stumpf, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 3.86 Alcantara, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.16 VerHagen 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.91 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 5 5 2 2 2 10 97 7.43 Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 15 5.56 Thornburg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 5.59 Brewer, L, 0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0 23 8.31 Poyner 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-0, Thornburg 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:55. A_30,015 (37,731).

