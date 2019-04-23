Tigers 7, Red Sox 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.213
|Castellanos dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|1-Dixon pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Goodrum rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.266
|Peterson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.141
|Greiner c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|5
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Betts cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Vazquez dh-c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Devers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Poyner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|2
|6
|Detroit
|000
|111
|031—7
|12
|2
|Boston
|002
|001
|001—4
|5
|0
a-singled for Leon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Pearce in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Candelario (2), Greiner (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 2. 2B_Cabrera (4), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison (3), Lin (1). HR_Greiner (2), off Sale; Rodriguez (1), off Hembree; Bogaerts (3), off Boyd; Bogaerts (4), off VerHagen. RBIs_Cabrera (7), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison 2 (5), Greiner 2 (6), Betts 2 (10), Bogaerts 2 (12). SB_Goodrum (3). CS_Harrison (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Peterson, Harrison). RISP_Detroit 4 for 9; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Goodrum. LIDP_Goodrum. GIDP_Jones, Betts, Martinez, Chavis.
DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Candelario, Harrison, Cabrera); Boston 2 (Chavis, Lin, Pearce), (Martinez, Vazquez).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 2-1
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|87
|3.16
|Stumpf, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
|Alcantara, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.16
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.91
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|97
|7.43
|Hembree
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|5.56
|Thornburg
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.59
|Brewer, L, 0-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|8.31
|Poyner
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-0, Thornburg 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:55. A_30,015 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.