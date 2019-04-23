Listen Live Sports

Tigers 7, Red Sox 4

April 23, 2019 4:14 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .213
Castellanos dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .278
1-Dixon pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Goodrum rf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .266
Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Rodriguez ss 4 2 3 2 0 1 .500
Harrison 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .141
Greiner c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .246
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Totals 36 7 12 7 5 12
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Betts cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244
Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .288
Pearce 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .129
b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Chavis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Vazquez dh-c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Lin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Devers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Poyner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 5 4 2 6
Detroit 000 111 031—7 12 2
Boston 002 001 001—4 5 0

a-singled for Leon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Pearce in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Candelario (2), Greiner (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 2. 2B_Cabrera (4), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison (3), Lin (1). HR_Greiner (2), off Sale; Rodriguez (1), off Hembree; Bogaerts (3), off Boyd; Bogaerts (4), off VerHagen. RBIs_Cabrera (7), Rodriguez 2 (3), Harrison 2 (5), Greiner 2 (6), Betts 2 (10), Bogaerts 2 (12). SB_Goodrum (3). CS_Harrison (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Peterson, Harrison). RISP_Detroit 4 for 9; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Goodrum. LIDP_Goodrum. GIDP_Jones, Betts, Martinez, Chavis.

DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera), (Candelario, Harrison, Cabrera); Boston 2 (Chavis, Lin, Pearce), (Martinez, Vazquez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 2-1 7 3 3 3 2 3 87 3.16
Stumpf, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 3.86
Alcantara, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.16
VerHagen 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.91
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 5 5 2 2 2 10 97 7.43
Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 15 5.56
Thornburg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 5.59
Brewer, L, 0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0 23 8.31
Poyner 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-0, Thornburg 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:55. A_30,015 (37,731).

