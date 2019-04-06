Tigers 7, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|1-Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.118
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|2-Beckham pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Goodrum dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.143
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|6
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|300—4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|50x—7
|10
|1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwindel in the 7th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Schwindel (1), Moore (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), off Norris; Soler (1), off Norris; Dozier (1), off Alcantara; Stewart (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Merrifield (4), Soler (7), Dozier 2 (3), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (2), Stewart 4 (8). SB_Gore (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2); Detroit 6 (Harrison 2, Goodrum 2, Mercer 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hamilton, Greiner, Goodrum. GIDP_Greiner.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, Schwindel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|6
|5
|2
|1
|3
|3
|97
|4.09
|McCarthy, L, 0-1, H, 2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|13.50
|Peralta, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|15.00
|Zimmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|9.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|0.00
|Norris
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|50
|5.06
|Alcantara, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.38
|Jimenez, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
|Greene, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Alcantara 1-1. HBP_McCarthy (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).
