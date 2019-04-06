Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tigers 7, Royals 4

April 6, 2019 4:07 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .296
Schwindel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .125
1-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Owings 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .077
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .118
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .240
a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 33 4 6 4 2 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Castellanos rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .294
Cabrera 1b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .226
2-Beckham pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Goodrum dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .296
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Stewart lf 3 1 2 4 1 0 .143
Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .148
Totals 33 7 10 6 6 3
Kansas City 000 001 300—4 6 1
Detroit 010 010 50x—7 10 1

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwindel in the 7th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Schwindel (1), Moore (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), off Norris; Soler (1), off Norris; Dozier (1), off Alcantara; Stewart (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Merrifield (4), Soler (7), Dozier 2 (3), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (2), Stewart 4 (8). SB_Gore (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2); Detroit 6 (Harrison 2, Goodrum 2, Mercer 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hamilton, Greiner, Goodrum. GIDP_Greiner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, Schwindel).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 6 5 2 1 3 3 97 4.09
McCarthy, L, 0-1, H, 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 10 13.50
Peralta, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 20 15.00
Zimmer 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 9.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 3 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.00
Norris 3 3 3 3 1 2 50 5.06
Alcantara, W, 2-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.38
Jimenez, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.40
Greene, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Alcantara 1-1. HBP_McCarthy (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).

