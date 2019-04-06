Tigers 7, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Bckhm pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|300—4
|Detroit
|010
|010
|50x—7
E_M.Moore (1), Schwindel (1). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), C.Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), Soler (1), H.Dozier (1), C.Stewart (2). SB_Gore (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez
|6
|5
|2
|1
|3
|3
|McCarthy L,0-1 H,2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Peralta BS,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Detroit
|Moore
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Norris
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Alcantara W,2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jimenez H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by McCarthy (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.