Tigers 7, Royals 4

April 6, 2019 4:06 pm
 
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld rf 4 1 1 1 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 5 2 3 1
A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 3 1
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 G.Bckhm pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodrum dh 5 1 1 0
Gore pr 0 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0
Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 1 2 4
Owings 2b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 1 1 2 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Mercer ss 3 1 1 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 33 7 10 6
Kansas City 000 001 300—4
Detroit 010 010 50x—7

E_M.Moore (1), Schwindel (1). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), C.Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), Soler (1), H.Dozier (1), C.Stewart (2). SB_Gore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez 6 5 2 1 3 3
McCarthy L,0-1 H,2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Peralta BS,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Zimmer 1 1 0 0 2 0
Detroit
Moore 3 1 0 0 0 3
Norris 3 3 3 3 1 2
Alcantara W,2-0 1 1 1 1 1 1
Jimenez H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by McCarthy (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).

