Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Tigers put Zimmermann on injured list with elbow strain

April 26, 2019 6:07 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Detroit recalled right-hander Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo before Friday’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

Zimmerman left Thursday night’s game in Boston before the bottom of the fourth inning with elbow discomfort. The 32-year-old allowed five runs on five hits and three walks as he lost his fourth straight decision, dropping to 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in six starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.26 ERA in his last for appearances.

Reininger, 26, has made one appearance with the Tigers this season, getting one out Tuesday in a 4-2 win at Boston. He was 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA at Toledo in six games and 10 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

