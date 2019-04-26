Tigers put Zimmermann on injured list with elbow strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Detroit recalled right-hander Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo before Friday’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

Zimmerman left Thursday night’s game in Boston before the bottom of the fourth inning with elbow discomfort. The 32-year-old allowed five runs on five hits and three walks as he lost his fourth straight decision, dropping to 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in six starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.26 ERA in his last for appearances.

Reininger, 26, has made one appearance with the Tigers this season, getting one out Tuesday in a 4-2 win at Boston. He was 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA at Toledo in six games and 10 innings.

