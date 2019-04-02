Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tim Tebow in Syracuse for next step in his baseball odyssey

April 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Tebow began the next step of his quest to make it to the major leagues , working out with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Tuesday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner of the Florida Gators and former NFL quarterback says no matter where he’s been people have been supportive. He says it’s been “a real joy.”

Last year, Tebow had a respectable second full season of minor league baseball, batting .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League.

Tebow called Syracuse a really good sports town and said he took a drive to look at Syracuse University’s athletic facilities. He also fondly remembered Florida’s 31-10 triumph over Syracuse in the 1999 Orange Bowl, the final game of quarterback Donovan McNabb’s stellar career for the Orange.

The Syracuse Mets open the International League season Thursday.

