Timbers-Crew, Sums

Portland 2 1—3 Columbus 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 1 (Valeri), 31st minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 3 (Blanco), 35th.

Second half_3, Columbus, Santos, 2, 69th; 4, Portland, Moreira, 1 (Paredes), 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Columbus, Zack Steffen, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Valentin, 25th; Conechny, 78th; Blanco, 89th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Kyle Longville; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_11,707.

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Julio Cascante, 85th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Tomas Conechny, 76th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 85th).

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez (JJ Williams, 88th), Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur (Eduardo Sosa, 83rd), Federico Higuain, Robinho (Justin Meram, 60th), Wil Trapp; Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

