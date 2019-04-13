Timbers-FC Dallas, Sums

Portland 0 1—1 Dallas 1 1—2

First half_1, Dallas, Ferreira, 2, 9th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Ziegler, 3 (penalty kick), 60th; 3, Portland, Paredes, 1 (Blanco), 67th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Pomykal, 65th. Portland, Chara, 51st.

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Eduardo Mariscal; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

A_14,376.

___

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Pablo Aranguiz (Harold Mosquera, 72nd), Michael Barrios, Edwin Cerrillo (Jacori Hayes, 78th), Carlos Gruezo, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal; Jesus Ferreira (Bressan, 87th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante (Dairon Asprilla, 70th), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Tomas Conechny, 87th), Cristhian Paredes (Diego Valeri, 70th); Jeremy Ebobisse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.