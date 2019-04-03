Timberwolves-Mavericks, Box

MINNESOTA (110)

Wiggins 6-15 6-6 19, Saric 5-14 2-2 14, Towns 12-15 4-6 28, Jones 6-9 0-0 15, Okogie 4-9 0-0 9, Bates-Diop 2-6 0-0 5, Tolliver 0-3 0-0 0, Dieng 3-8 2-2 8, Bayless 2-3 0-2 5, Reynolds 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 42-86 16-20 110.

DALLAS (108)

Jackson 4-11 0-2 9, Nowitzki 4-12 0-0 9, Powell 8-9 9-10 25, Doncic 11-21 3-3 27, Brunson 4-12 0-0 9, Kleber 1-4 0-0 2, Mejri 5-9 1-2 11, Burke 5-9 0-0 12, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Lee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 15-19 108.

Minnesota 32 26 31 21—110 Dallas 27 31 21 29—108

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-27 (Jones 3-3, Saric 2-8, Bayless 1-1, Bates-Diop 1-2, Okogie 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Wiggins 1-5, Tolliver 0-3), Dallas 7-39 (Burke 2-5, Doncic 2-8, Brunson 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Nowitzki 1-8, Powell 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Harris 0-1, Lee 0-3, Mejri 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns 13), Dallas 49 (Doncic 12). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Wiggins 7), Dallas 26 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 25, Dallas 20. A_19,576 (19,200).

