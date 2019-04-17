Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Time releases its 100 most influential people issue

April 17, 2019 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

Advertisement

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

___

This story has been corrected to show the singer’s last name is Mendes, not Mendez, and the soccer star’s last name is Salah, not Saleh.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News Media News Sports News Technology News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.