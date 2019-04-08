Titans add former AAF players Woodside, Towbridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added two former Alliance of American Football players by agreeing to terms with quarterback Logan Woodside and tight end Keith Towbridge.

Woodside was on the Titans’ practice squad for three weeks last season. He was the starting quarterback of the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders before that league ended its season prematurely last week.

The 6-foot-1 Woodside went 116 of 201 and passed for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns with the Commanders. Woodside, a former Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round draft pick, threw for 10,514 yards at Toledo during his college career.

Towbridge was on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last year after spending the 2017 season on injured reserve. He played seven games for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends this year and had 17 catches for 196 yards.

The 6-foot-5 Towbridge entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent after playing college football at Louisville.

