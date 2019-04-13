Toronto FC-Sounders, Sums

Toronto 1 1—2 Seattle 1 2—3

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 4 (Pozuelo), 11th minute; 2, Seattle, Bruin, 1 (Smith), 24th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Bruin, 2 (Smith), 66th; 4, Seattle, Roldan, 1 (Leerdam), 68th; 5, Toronto, Altidore, 5 (Pozuelo), 70th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Kee-Hee, 61st; Lodeiro, 81st; Rodriguez, 88th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Apolinar Mariscal; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_37,722.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Victor Rodriguez (Nouhou Tolo, 90th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin (Roman Torres, 79th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Harry Shipp, 86th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Jay Chapman, 46th); Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado (Ayo Akinola, 85th), Jonathan Osorio (Ashtone Morgan, 75th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore.

