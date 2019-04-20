Listen Live Sports

Tossed! Umpire flings fan who runs on field in Jays-A’s game

April 20, 2019 9:54 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When a fan ran on the field during the Blue Jays-Athletics game, he got tossed by umpire Jeff Nelson.

Quite literally, actually.

Nelson put a swift end to the fan’s elusive romp at the Coliseum on Saturday, grabbing the man with both hands near second base and, aided by a security officer, flinging him to the ground.

A couple of innings after a fan ran on the field and was apprehended trying to get back into the seats, a wiry man dashed onto the diamond in left field during the bottom of the ninth inning.

The fan touched second base, ran to first base and headed to the mound, where he went through the motion of a windup. With Toronto fielders watching and security personnel tracking him, the man took off for second, tagged the bag and then cut back onto the infield grass.

Working at second base, the 53-year-old Nelson brought the chase to a halt when he helped take him down.

He’s out!

The incident occurred shortly before Toronto closed out a 10-1 win.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

