Trail Blazers-Lakers, Box

PORTLAND (104)

Harkless 9-14 7-8 26, Aminu 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 8-13 5-6 22, Lillard 6-16 5-5 20, McCollum 5-13 0-1 11, Layman 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 7-13 0-0 19, Turner 2-5 2-2 6, Hood 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 19-22 104.

L.A. LAKERS (101)

Jones 5-13 0-0 11, Muscala 6-10 0-0 16, McGee 5-6 1-4 11, Caruso 5-16 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 11-31 5-7 32, Williams 5-9 2-2 12, Wagner 3-8 1-2 7, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 11-17 101.

Portland 26 27 20 31—104 L.A. Lakers 25 23 26 27—101

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-37 (Curry 5-8, Lillard 3-10, Kanter 1-1, Harkless 1-4, McCollum 1-6, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-2, Hood 0-2, Aminu 0-3), L.A. Lakers 10-29 (Caldwell-Pope 5-15, Muscala 4-7, Jones 1-2, Caruso 0-2, Wagner 0-3). Fouled Out_McGee. Rebounds_Portland 45 (Kanter 16), L.A. Lakers 51 (Jones 15). Assists_Portland 18 (Lillard 8), L.A. Lakers 29 (Caruso 13). Total Fouls_Portland 14, L.A. Lakers 19. Technicals_Caldwell-Pope. A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.