The Associated Press
 
Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

April 6, 2019 1:04 am
 
PORTLAND (110)

Harkless 4-7 0-0 9, Aminu 3-11 4-4 12, Kanter 12-17 0-0 24, Lillard 3-14 8-9 14, Hood 8-12 0-0 17, Layman 6-10 0-0 15, Collins 1-4 1-2 4, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 5-9 3-5 15, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 16-20 110.

DENVER (119)

Barton 2-7 0-1 4, Millsap 9-12 6-7 25, Jokic 9-15 3-4 22, Murray 7-15 7-7 23, Harris 1-9 4-4 6, Craig 6-9 4-4 18, Plumlee 1-5 2-2 4, Morris 4-5 0-0 8, Beasley 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 43-84 26-29 119.

Portland 29 21 37 23—110
Denver 22 34 28 35—119

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-29 (Layman 3-5, Turner 2-3, Aminu 2-6, Collins 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Hood 1-4, Simons 0-1, Lillard 0-6), Denver 7-27 (Murray 2-4, Craig 2-5, Beasley 1-2, Millsap 1-2, Jokic 1-4, Plumlee 0-1, Morris 0-1, Barton 0-3, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Aminu 14), Denver 39 (Jokic 13). Assists_Portland 24 (Lillard 8), Denver 27 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Denver 19. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,928 (19,520).

