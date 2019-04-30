Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 1-2 0-0 2, Aminu 1-5 0-1 2, Kanter 11-14 4-4 26, Lillard 12-21 11-13 39, McCollum 7-17 0-2 16, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Leonard 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 1-3 1-3 4, Hood 5-10 4-4 17, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 20-27 113.

DENVER (121)

Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Millsap 7-12 5-7 19, Jokic 11-18 12-12 37, Murray 8-15 4-4 23, Harris 4-10 1-2 11, Plumlee 2-4 2-2 6, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Barton 3-8 2-2 9, Beasley 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 41-81 27-31 121.

Portland 32 23 29 29—113 Denver 32 26 35 28—121

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-29 (Lillard 4-12, Hood 3-4, McCollum 2-7, Curry 1-2, Leonard 1-2, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-1), Denver 12-29 (Jokic 3-5, Murray 3-6, Harris 2-5, Beasley 2-5, Barton 1-2, Craig 1-3, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2). Fouled Out_Harkless. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Turner, Aminu 8), Denver 34 (Jokic 9). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 6), Denver 22 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Portland 24, Denver 22. A_19,520 (19,520).

