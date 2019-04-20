Trail Blazers-Thunder, Box

PORTLAND (108)

Harkless 3-9 1-2 7, Aminu 3-9 0-0 9, Kanter 9-14 1-2 19, Lillard 10-21 9-10 32, McCollum 7-16 2-4 21, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Leonard 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 0-0 3-3 3, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 0-1 2-3 2, Hood 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 18-24 108.

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

George 3-16 14-17 22, Grant 6-7 2-2 18, Adams 5-6 0-0 10, Westbrook 11-22 7-8 33, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 9, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-2 4, Morris 2-6 3-4 7, Schroder 5-11 5-6 17, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 31-39 120.

Portland 22 17 43 26—108 Oklahoma City 21 28 37 34—120

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-31 (McCollum 5-8, Aminu 3-7, Lillard 3-9, Hood 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-2), Oklahoma City 15-29 (Grant 4-5, Westbrook 4-6, Ferguson 3-4, Schroder 2-3, George 2-7, Felton 0-1, Adams 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_Harkless. Rebounds_Portland 41 (Aminu 9), Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 7). Assists_Portland 18 (McCollum 7), Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Portland 33, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals_Portland coach Terry Stotts, Harkless, Westbrook. Ejected_Harkless. A_18,203 (18,203).

