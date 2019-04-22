Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Thunder, Box

April 22, 2019 12:07 am
 
PORTLAND (111)

Harkless 5-13 4-4 15, Aminu 7-16 1-1 19, Kanter 2-4 4-4 8, Lillard 7-19 6-6 24, McCollum 10-20 2-2 27, Layman 1-1 0-0 2, Leonard 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 3-5 3-4 10, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-90 22-23 111.

OKLAHOMA CITY (98)

George 8-21 12-14 32, Grant 4-10 0-0 11, Adams 3-6 0-0 6, Westbrook 5-21 2-4 14, Ferguson 1-7 0-0 3, Nader 1-1 0-0 2, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 1-2 0-0 3, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Felton 3-4 0-0 8, Schroder 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 33-88 17-22 98.

Portland 26 24 29 32—111
Oklahoma City 24 22 22 30— 98

3-Point Goals_Portland 15-35 (McCollum 5-9, Lillard 4-8, Aminu 4-9, Collins 1-1, Harkless 1-4, Leonard 0-2, Hood 0-2), Oklahoma City 15-40 (George 4-10, Grant 3-5, Felton 2-3, Schroder 2-6, Westbrook 2-7, Morris 1-2, Ferguson 1-6, Burton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Kanter, Harkless 10), Oklahoma City 44 (George 10). Assists_Portland 16 (Lillard 8), Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 7). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Oklahoma City 22. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second), Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. A_18,203 (18,203).

