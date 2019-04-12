Trout to see doctor about groin; no injury list for now

CHICAGO (AP) — Angels center fielder Mike Trout is scheduled to see a doctor in Southern California on Friday about his strained right groin.

Trout first felt discomfort after working out Tuesday. The injury flared up while he was running to second base in the second inning of the Angels’ victory over Milwaukee that night.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Trout could rejoin the team in Chicago for its series against the Cubs or wait until its next series in Texas.

“At this point we don’t expect it to be an injury where he’s required to go on the (injured list),” Ausmus said. “It’s just a matter of how he feels and what the doc thinks.”

Advertisement

Trout signed a record $426.5 million, 12-year contract near the end of spring training. The two-time AL MVP is batting .406 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 12 games this year.

Ausmus also said he thinks Shohei Ohtani is going to hit off a machine Friday. The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery last October.

Ohtani has been taking batting practice for a couple weeks.

“It’s a baby step up,” Ausmus said.

The 24-year-old Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch this year, but he could return to the Angels’ lineup in May.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.