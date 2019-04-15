Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trump says Tiger Woods to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

April 15, 2019 1:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will present Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods won his fifth Masters title Sunday, overcoming personal and professional adversity to once more claim the green jacket.

Trump tweeted Monday that he spoke to Woods and congratulated him on “the great victory” and “to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”

Trump didn’t say when a ceremony will be held. The medal is the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

Advertisement

The president is an avid golfer who played a round with Woods at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February. He watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club on Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.