Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trump welcomes NASCAR champ to White House

April 30, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump welcomed NASCAR champion Joey Logano — and his race car — to the White House.

Trump celebrated the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tuesday on the South Lawn, along with team owner Roger Penske. With Logano’s car parked nearby, Trump praised the driver and called it “one beautiful car.”

Trump also congratulated Penske and the team, saying he had known Penske a long time. He described NASCAR as a thrilling sport and called himself a fan.

“They’re winners, right,” said Trump. “The team is a winner and NASCAR is a winner.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Logano thanked his team and gave Trump one of his helmets and a small trophy.

Trump concluded the event by inviting the team and some members of Congress to tour the Lincoln bedroom.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.