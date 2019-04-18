Listen Live Sports

Trump welcomes wounded warriors who are on their annual ride

April 18, 2019 2:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump highlighted his efforts to build up the military as he welcomed wounded warriors for an annual White House visit.

The 22 men and seven women were on the Washington segment of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, a multiday cycling event through Maryland and Virginia. The ride was created to inspire service members who are living with the physical and psychological wounds of war.

Trump talked about the growing military budget, new Army uniforms and airplane purchases.

He said the grueling ride is “very, very special” and he joked that few people could do it, “including me.”

Trump welcomed the group just before the Justice Department made public a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

