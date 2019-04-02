Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 2, 2019 7:09 pm
 
EAST

Mount Aloysius 12, Juniata 10

Pitt-Bradford 10, Penn St.-Altoona 1

Quinnipiac at CCSU, ppd.

St. Vincent 6-12, Thiel 5-5

Seton Hill 12, Slippery Rock 7

SOUTH

High Point at UNC Greensboro, ppd.

Liberty at Elon, ppd.

Maryland at William & Mary, ppd.

Maryville (Tenn.) 15, Emory & Henry 0

North Alabama 10, Mississippi 6

UNC Asheville at Charlotte, ppd.

UNC Wilmington at Campbell, ppd.

VCU at Longwood, ppd.

Virginia St. at Chowan, 2, ppd.

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 6, Illinois Wesleyan 5

Bethel (Ind.) 4, St. Francis (Ind.) 0

Grand View at Iowa, ccd.

Indiana Wesleyan 5, Spring Arbor 3

Manchester 6, Anderson (Ind.) 5

Park 5, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Point Park at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

St. Norbert 4, Ripon 2

Tiffin 19, Hillsdale 7

Transylvania 6, Mount St. Joseph 3

