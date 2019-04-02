Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 2, 2019 7:49 pm
 
EAST

Albany 10, Marist 2

Cornell 8, St. Bonaventure 1

Delaware 6, Rider 1

Fairfield 10, UConn 3

Farmingdale 5, Baruch 4

Hofstra 2, Manhattan 0

Lafayette 8, Villanova 6

La Salle 14, Lehigh 6

Mount Aloysius 12, Juniata 10

Navy 5, Coppin St. 4

Pitt-Bradford 10, Penn St.-Altoona 1

Quinnipiac at CCSU, ppd.

Rhode Island 17, UMass-Lowell 6

Sacred Heart 5, Hartford 4

St. John’s 7, St. Peter’s 5

St. Vincent 6-12, Thiel 5-5

Seton Hall 10, Fairleigh Dickinson 5

Seton Hill 12, Slippery Rock 7

UMass 6, Boston College 2

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 6, Tougaloo 4

Davidson at North Carolina, ppd., weather

High Point at UNC Greensboro, ppd., weather

Liberty at Elon, ppd., weather

Lipscomb 9, Austin Peay 8

Maryland at William & Mary, ppd., weather

Maryville (Tenn.) 15, Emory & Henry 0

North Alabama 10, Mississippi 6

UNC Asheville at Charlotte, ppd., snow

UNC Wilmington at Campbell, ppd. weather

Valdosta St. 11, Augusta 4

VCU at Longwood, ppd., weather

Virginia St. at Chowan, 2, ppd.

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 6, Illinois Wesleyan 5

Bethel (Ind.) 4, St. Francis (Ind.) 0

Culver-Stockton 21, Lincoln (Ill.) 10

Dayton 6, Butler 1

Doane 7-5, Northwestern (Iowa) 6-6

Grand View at Iowa, ccd.

Indiana Wesleyan 5, Spring Arbor 3

Manchester 6, Anderson (Ind.) 5

Milwaukee 16, Lakeland 2

Northwestern 11, Chicago St. 6

Park 5, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Point Park at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

St. Norbert 4, Ripon 2

Tiffin 19, Hillsdale 7

Transylvania 6, Mount St. Joseph 3

Wright St. 11, Wofford 4

FAR WEST

Portland 16, Seattle 14

