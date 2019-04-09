Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 9, 2019 6:00 pm
 
EAST

Binghamton 8, Cornell 4

Boston College 4, Rhode Island o

Hofstra 4, Monmouth (NJ) 1

Niagara 9, St. Bonaventure 4

N.J. Tech at St. Peter’s, ppd.

Northeastern at UMass, ccd.

Quinnipiac 10, Hartford 3

Siena at Fairleigh Dickinson, ccd.

St. John’s 5, Albany (NY) 4

Stony Brook 4, Iona 2

UMass Lowell at Dartmouth, ccd.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. at W. Carolina, ccd.

Delta St. at MVSU, ccd.

MIDWEST

Chicago St. at Valparaiso, ccd.

Dakota Wesleyan at S. Dakota St., ppd.

