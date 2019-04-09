Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 9, 2019 10:15 pm
 
EAST

Binghamton 8, Cornell 4

Boston College 4, Rhode Island 0

Bucknell 9, Towson 8

Canisius 13, Kent St. 2

Fordham 3, Columbia 2, 11 innings

Hofstra 4, Monmouth (NJ) 1

Niagara 9-6, St. Bonaventure 4-10

N.J. Tech at St. Peter’s, ppd.

Northeastern at UMass, ccd.

Old Westbury 6, Baruch 5

Quinnipiac 10, Hartford 3

Rider 11, Seton Hall 8, 7 innings, rain

Siena at Fairleigh Dickinson, ccd.

St. John’s 5, Albany (NY) 4

Stony Brook 4, Iona 2

Thiel 4-11, Chatham 1-4

UConn 8, Bryant 6, 7 innings, darkness

UMass Lowell at Dartmouth, ccd.

Villanova 8, Saint Joseph’s 7, 11 innings

SOUTH

Appalachian St. at W. Carolina, ccd.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, ccd., weather

Delta St. at MVSU, ccd.

George Mason 4, Longwood 3

Loyola (NO) 11-1, LSU-Alexandria 10-6

Morehead St. 19, Alabama A&M 0

NC Central 7, Duke 5

Southern Virginia 10, EMU 6

MIDWEST

Ball St. 12, Butler 5

Bradley 4, W. Illinois 1

Cent. Michigan 24, Oakland 10, 8 innings

Chicago St. at Valparaiso, ccd.

Culver-Stockton 7, Columbia (Mo.) 2

Dayton 12, Toledo 9

Dakota Wesleyan at S. Dakota St., ppd.

Hannibal-LaGrange 13-1, William Penn 10-15

Miami (Ohio) 7, Wright St. 6

Missouri Baptist 2-4, Mount Mercy 1-5

S. Illinois 9, E. Illinois 8

UIC 15, N. Illinois 10

FAR WEST

Air Force 12, Utah Valley 9

Seattle at Washington St., ccd., weather

Stanford 11, San Francisco 1

