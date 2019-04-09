Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Binghamton 8, Cornell 4
Boston College 4, Rhode Island 0
Bucknell 9, Towson 8
Canisius 13, Kent St. 2
Fordham 3, Columbia 2, 11 innings
Hofstra 4, Monmouth (NJ) 1
Niagara 9-6, St. Bonaventure 4-10
N.J. Tech at St. Peter’s, ppd.
Northeastern at UMass, ccd.
Old Westbury 6, Baruch 5
Quinnipiac 10, Hartford 3
Rider 11, Seton Hall 8, 7 innings, rain
Siena at Fairleigh Dickinson, ccd.
St. John’s 5, Albany (NY) 4
Stony Brook 4, Iona 2
Thiel 4-11, Chatham 1-4
UConn 8, Bryant 6, 7 innings, darkness
UMass Lowell at Dartmouth, ccd.
Villanova 8, Saint Joseph’s 7, 11 innings
Appalachian St. at W. Carolina, ccd.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, ccd., weather
Delta St. at MVSU, ccd.
George Mason 4, Longwood 3
Loyola (NO) 11-1, LSU-Alexandria 10-6
Morehead St. 19, Alabama A&M 0
NC Central 7, Duke 5
Southern Virginia 10, EMU 6
Ball St. 12, Butler 5
Bradley 4, W. Illinois 1
Cent. Michigan 24, Oakland 10, 8 innings
Chicago St. at Valparaiso, ccd.
Culver-Stockton 7, Columbia (Mo.) 2
Dayton 12, Toledo 9
Dakota Wesleyan at S. Dakota St., ppd.
Hannibal-LaGrange 13-1, William Penn 10-15
Miami (Ohio) 7, Wright St. 6
Missouri Baptist 2-4, Mount Mercy 1-5
S. Illinois 9, E. Illinois 8
UIC 15, N. Illinois 10
Air Force 12, Utah Valley 9
Seattle at Washington St., ccd., weather
Stanford 11, San Francisco 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.