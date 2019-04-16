Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Hilbert 7, Medaille 4
Keuka 10, D’Youville 7
Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 1st game ppd., 2nd game ccd.
Blue Mountain 3, Lyon 2
Bluefield 8, Point (Ga.) 7
Montreat 3, Piedmont International 2
S.C.-Beaufort 4, Edward Waters 3
Virginia Tech at High Point, ccd.
Allegheny 7, Hiram 4
Baldwin Wallace 9, Heidelberg 5
Capital 10, Wilmington (Ohio) 6
Concordia (Mich.) 11, Rochester (Mich.) 10
Defiance 14, Manchester 7
DePauw 4, Wittenberg 3
Grace 3, Indiana Wesleyan 1
Lewis 24, Wis.-Parkside 2
Minn.-Crookston 2, SW Minnesota St. 1
Minot St. 7, Mary 0
Mount Union 11, John Carroll 5
Mount Vernon Nazarene 6, St. Francis (Ind.) 3
Muskingum 4, Marietta 1
North Central 12, Carroll (Wis.) 1
Northern St. 6, Minn.-Duluth 0
Ohio Northern 7, Otterbein 4
Roosevelt at Trinity International, 2, ppd.
Spring Arbor 11, Goshen 5
Taylor 3, Bethel (Ind.) 2
Upper Iowa 11, Concordia (St.P) 0
Valley City St. at N. Dakota St., ppd.
Wabash 13, Ohio Wesleyan 8
Wooster 18, Oberlin 2
Lane 10, Crowley’s Ridge 3
Prairie View 14, Jarvis Christian 7
N. Colorado at Air Force, ccd.
