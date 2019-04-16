Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 16, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Hilbert 7, Medaille 4

Keuka 10, D’Youville 7

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 1st game ppd., 2nd game ccd.

SOUTH

Blue Mountain 3, Lyon 2

Advertisement

Bluefield 8, Point (Ga.) 7

Montreat 3, Piedmont International 2

S.C.-Beaufort 4, Edward Waters 3

Virginia Tech at High Point, ccd.

MIDWEST

Allegheny 7, Hiram 4

Baldwin Wallace 9, Heidelberg 5

Capital 10, Wilmington (Ohio) 6

Concordia (Mich.) 11, Rochester (Mich.) 10

Defiance 14, Manchester 7

DePauw 4, Wittenberg 3

Grace 3, Indiana Wesleyan 1

Lewis 24, Wis.-Parkside 2

Minn.-Crookston 2, SW Minnesota St. 1

Minot St. 7, Mary 0

Mount Union 11, John Carroll 5

Mount Vernon Nazarene 6, St. Francis (Ind.) 3

Muskingum 4, Marietta 1

North Central 12, Carroll (Wis.) 1

Northern St. 6, Minn.-Duluth 0

Ohio Northern 7, Otterbein 4

Roosevelt at Trinity International, 2, ppd.

Spring Arbor 11, Goshen 5

Taylor 3, Bethel (Ind.) 2

Upper Iowa 11, Concordia (St.P) 0

Valley City St. at N. Dakota St., ppd.

Wabash 13, Ohio Wesleyan 8

Wooster 18, Oberlin 2

SOUTHWEST

Lane 10, Crowley’s Ridge 3

Prairie View 14, Jarvis Christian 7

FAR WEST

N. Colorado at Air Force, ccd.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.