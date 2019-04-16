Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Baruch 12, Old Westbury 9

Hilbert 7, Medaille 4

Keuka 10, D’Youville 7

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 1st game ppd., 2nd game ccd.

Advertisement

SOUTH

Barton 8, UNC Pembroke 7

Blue Mountain 3, Lyon 2

Bluefield 8, Point (Ga.) 7

Charlotte 11, Gardner-Webb 4

Francis Marion 18, Chowan 3

Loyola (NO) 12-7, Tougaloo 0-5

Montreat 3, Piedmont International 2

S.C.-Beaufort 4, Edward Waters 3

Virginia Tech at High Point, ccd.

MIDWEST

Allegheny 7, Hiram 4

Baldwin Wallace 9, Heidelberg 5

Capital 10, Wilmington (Ohio) 6

Concordia (Mich.) 11, Rochester (Mich.) 10

Defiance 14, Manchester 7

DePauw 4, Wittenberg 3

Grace 3, Indiana Wesleyan 1

Lewis 24, Wis.-Parkside 2

Minn.-Crookston 2, SW Minnesota St. 1

Minot St. 7, Mary 0

Mount Union 11, John Carroll 5

Mount Vernon Nazarene 6, St. Francis (Ind.) 3

Muskingum 4, Marietta 1

North Central 12, Carroll (Wis.) 1

Northern St. 6, Minn.-Duluth 0

Ohio Northern 7, Otterbein 4

Peru St. 11, Clarke 8

Roosevelt at Trinity International, 2, ppd.

Spring Arbor 11, Goshen 5

Taylor 3, Bethel (Ind.) 2

Upper Iowa 11, Concordia (St.P) 0

Valley City St. at N. Dakota St., ppd.

Wabash 13, Ohio Wesleyan 8

Wooster 18, Oberlin 2

SOUTHWEST

Lane 10, Crowley’s Ridge 3

Prairie View 14, Jarvis Christian 7

FAR WEST

N. Colorado at Air Force, ccd.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.