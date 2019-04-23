Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 23, 2019 6:05 pm
 
EAST

Albany 7, CCSU 3

Chestnut Hill 6-4, Goldey-Beacom 0-2

Fairfield 6, Sacred Heart 0

Hartford at Quinnipiac, ccd.

Keuka 5, Houghton 4

La Salle 24, Saint Peter’s 7

LIU Brooklyn 13, Siena 2

Morehead St. 5, Marshall 4

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Penn St. at West Virginia, ccd.

Point Park 7, Bryant & Stratton 0

Post (Conn.) 7-1, Bloomfield 5-0

St. John’s 6, Stony Brook 3

Salisbury 10, St. Mary’s (Md.) 9

Salve Regina 12, Nichols 2

Seton Hill 6, Lock Haven 2

Thiel at Allegheny, ppd.

Towson 8, UMBC 7

SOUTH

Bryan 2, Bluefield 0

Georgia College & State at Middle Georgia, ccd.

Hanover 10, Transylvania 9

Milligan 13, St. Andrews 9

Presbyterian 15, Davidson 7

Selma at Voorhees, 2, ccd.

South Alabama 14, Alabama St. 2

William & Mary 5, George Mason 1

Young Harris 2, West Alabama 1

MIDWEST

Bethel (Ind.) 5, Spring Arbor 1

Central Methodist at Avila, ccd.

Concord 25, Ohio Valley 3

Concordia (Mich.) 3, Lawrence Tech 2

Fairmont St. 6, Urbana 5

Fontbonne 4, MacMurray 2

Ill.-Springfield 12, Mo.-St. Louis 0

Kentucky Christian 10, Cincinnati Christian 7

Lake Erie 5, Findlay 4

Lincoln Christian 7, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Lourdes at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ccd.

Manchester 3, Bluffton 1

Minn.-Morris at Presentation, 2, ccd.

Ohio-Chillicothe at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 1

Park at Graceland (Iowa), ccd.

Rio Grande at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.

Walsh 3, Malone 1

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., ccd.

Sterling at Wayland Baptist, ccd.

Texas Wesleyan at Wiley, ccd.

Williams Baptist 1, Crowley’s Ridge 0

