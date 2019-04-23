Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 7, CCSU 3
Chestnut Hill 6-4, Goldey-Beacom 0-2
Fairfield 6, Sacred Heart 0
Hartford at Quinnipiac, ccd.
Keuka 5, Houghton 4
La Salle 24, Saint Peter’s 7
LIU Brooklyn 13, Siena 2
Morehead St. 5, Marshall 4
Niagara at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Penn St. at West Virginia, ccd.
Point Park 7, Bryant & Stratton 0
Post (Conn.) 7-1, Bloomfield 5-0
St. John’s 6, Stony Brook 3
Salisbury 10, St. Mary’s (Md.) 9
Salve Regina 12, Nichols 2
Seton Hill 6, Lock Haven 2
Thiel at Allegheny, ppd.
Towson 8, UMBC 7
Bryan 2, Bluefield 0
Georgia College & State at Middle Georgia, ccd.
Hanover 10, Transylvania 9
Milligan 13, St. Andrews 9
Presbyterian 15, Davidson 7
Selma at Voorhees, 2, ccd.
South Alabama 14, Alabama St. 2
William & Mary 5, George Mason 1
Young Harris 2, West Alabama 1
Bethel (Ind.) 5, Spring Arbor 1
Central Methodist at Avila, ccd.
Concord 25, Ohio Valley 3
Concordia (Mich.) 3, Lawrence Tech 2
Fairmont St. 6, Urbana 5
Fontbonne 4, MacMurray 2
Ill.-Springfield 12, Mo.-St. Louis 0
Kentucky Christian 10, Cincinnati Christian 7
Lake Erie 5, Findlay 4
Lincoln Christian 7, Hannibal-LaGrange 3
Lourdes at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ccd.
Manchester 3, Bluffton 1
Minn.-Morris at Presentation, 2, ccd.
Ohio-Chillicothe at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.
Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 1
Park at Graceland (Iowa), ccd.
Rio Grande at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.
Walsh 3, Malone 1
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., ccd.
Sterling at Wayland Baptist, ccd.
Texas Wesleyan at Wiley, ccd.
Williams Baptist 1, Crowley’s Ridge 0
