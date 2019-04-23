Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany 7, CCSU 3

CCNY 5, Baruch 2

Chestnut Hill 6-4, Goldey-Beacom 0-2

Cornell at Binghamton, ppd.

Advertisement

Fairfield 6, Sacred Heart 0

Fordham 22, Fairleigh Dickinson 10

Hartford at Quinnipiac, ccd.

Hofstra 4, Manhattan 1

Keuka 5, Houghton 4

La Salle 24, Saint Peter’s 7

LIU Brooklyn 13, Siena 2

Monmouth (NJ) 6, Villanova 5, 10 innings

Morehead St. 5, Marshall 4

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Penn St. at West Virginia, ccd.

Point Park 7, Bryant & Stratton 0

Post (Conn.) 7-1, Bloomfield 5-0

Rutgers 8, Columbia 5

St. John’s 6, Stony Brook 3

Salisbury 10, St. Mary’s (Md.) 9

Salve Regina 12, Nichols 2

Seton Hill 6, Lock Haven 2

Thiel at Allegheny, ppd.

Towson 8, UMBC 7

SOUTH

Bryan 2, Bluefield 0

Duke 6, NC Central 2

Georgia College & State at Middle Georgia, ccd.

Georgia Southern 5, The Citadel 3

Hanover 10, Transylvania 9

Longwood 5, Norfolk St. 3

Louisville 12, Cincinnati 0

Maryland 10, VCU 5

Memphis 18, North Alabama 11

Mercer 10, Florida A&M 7

Milligan 13, St. Andrews 9

Presbyterian 15, Davidson 7

Radford 12, Appalachian St. 6

Selma at Voorhees, 2, ccd.

South Alabama 14, Alabama St. 2

Tennessee 5, Gardner-Webb 0

UCF 5, Bethune-Cookman 4, 10 innings

William & Mary 5, George Mason 1

Young Harris 2, West Alabama 1

MIDWEST

Bethel (Ind.) 5, Spring Arbor 1

Butler 9, N. Kentucky 5

Central Methodist at Avila, ccd.

Concord 25, Ohio Valley 3

Concordia (Mich.) 3, Lawrence Tech 2

Davenport 26, Cent. Michigan 19

Fairmont St. 6, Urbana 5

Fontbonne 4, MacMurray 2

Ill.-Springfield 12, Mo.-St. Louis 0

Illinois St. 10, N. Illinois 2

Kentucky Christian 10, Cincinnati Christian 7

Lake Erie 5, Findlay 4

Lincoln Christian 7, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Lindenwood-Belleville 5, Culver-Stockton 4

Lourdes at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ccd.

Manchester 3, Bluffton 1

Minn.-Morris at Presentation, 2, ccd.

Northwestern 6, Ill.-Chicago 1

Notre Dame 4, Vaparaiso 3

Ohio 3, Youngstown St. 2

Ohio-Chillicothe at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 1

Park at Graceland (Iowa), ccd.

Purdue 10, Chicago St. 1

Rio Grande at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.

Toledo 10, Dayton 9

Wake Forest 18, Charlotte 5

Walsh 3, Malone 1

Xavier 13, Miami (Ohio) 4

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 9, TCU 3

Incarnate Word 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., ccd.

Sterling at Wayland Baptist, ccd.

Texas Wesleyan at Wiley, ccd.

Williams Baptist 1, Crowley’s Ridge 0

FAR WEST

Nevada 7, Oregon St. 6, 10 innings

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.