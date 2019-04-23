Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 23, 2019 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
EAST

Albany 7, CCSU 3

CCNY 5, Baruch 2

Chestnut Hill 6-4, Goldey-Beacom 0-2

Cornell at Binghamton, ppd.

Advertisement

Fairfield 6, Sacred Heart 0

Fordham 22, Fairleigh Dickinson 10

Hartford at Quinnipiac, ccd.

Hofstra 4, Manhattan 1

Keuka 5, Houghton 4

La Salle 24, Saint Peter’s 7

LIU Brooklyn 13, Siena 2

Monmouth (NJ) 6, Villanova 5, 10 innings

Morehead St. 5, Marshall 4

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Penn St. at West Virginia, ccd.

Point Park 7, Bryant & Stratton 0

Post (Conn.) 7-1, Bloomfield 5-0

Rutgers 8, Columbia 5

St. John’s 6, Stony Brook 3

Salisbury 10, St. Mary’s (Md.) 9

Salve Regina 12, Nichols 2

Seton Hill 6, Lock Haven 2

Thiel at Allegheny, ppd.

Towson 8, UMBC 7

SOUTH

Bryan 2, Bluefield 0

Duke 6, NC Central 2

Georgia College & State at Middle Georgia, ccd.

Georgia Southern 5, The Citadel 3

Hanover 10, Transylvania 9

Longwood 5, Norfolk St. 3

Louisville 12, Cincinnati 0

Maryland 10, VCU 5

Memphis 18, North Alabama 11

Mercer 10, Florida A&M 7

Milligan 13, St. Andrews 9

Presbyterian 15, Davidson 7

Radford 12, Appalachian St. 6

Selma at Voorhees, 2, ccd.

South Alabama 14, Alabama St. 2

Tennessee 5, Gardner-Webb 0

UCF 5, Bethune-Cookman 4, 10 innings

William & Mary 5, George Mason 1

Young Harris 2, West Alabama 1

MIDWEST

Bethel (Ind.) 5, Spring Arbor 1

Butler 9, N. Kentucky 5

Central Methodist at Avila, ccd.

Concord 25, Ohio Valley 3

Concordia (Mich.) 3, Lawrence Tech 2

Davenport 26, Cent. Michigan 19

Fairmont St. 6, Urbana 5

Fontbonne 4, MacMurray 2

Ill.-Springfield 12, Mo.-St. Louis 0

Illinois St. 10, N. Illinois 2

Kentucky Christian 10, Cincinnati Christian 7

Lake Erie 5, Findlay 4

Lincoln Christian 7, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Lindenwood-Belleville 5, Culver-Stockton 4

Lourdes at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ccd.

Manchester 3, Bluffton 1

Minn.-Morris at Presentation, 2, ccd.

Northwestern 6, Ill.-Chicago 1

Notre Dame 4, Vaparaiso 3

Ohio 3, Youngstown St. 2

Ohio-Chillicothe at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 1

Park at Graceland (Iowa), ccd.

Purdue 10, Chicago St. 1

Rio Grande at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.

Toledo 10, Dayton 9

Wake Forest 18, Charlotte 5

Walsh 3, Malone 1

Xavier 13, Miami (Ohio) 4

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 9, TCU 3

Incarnate Word 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., ccd.

Sterling at Wayland Baptist, ccd.

Texas Wesleyan at Wiley, ccd.

Williams Baptist 1, Crowley’s Ridge 0

FAR WEST

Nevada 7, Oregon St. 6, 10 innings

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.