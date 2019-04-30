Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Army 12, Sacred Heart 1
Boston College 2, Rhode Island 1
Bryant 8, Quinnipiac 6
Delaware 6, Saint Joseph’s 2
Fordham 7, Albany 5, 10 innings
George Washington 8, Penn 4
Hartford 5, UMass 4, 10 innings
Lafayette 15, Rider 0
La Salle 9, UMBC 5
LIU 7, Stony Brook 6
NJ Tech 8, Fairfield 0
St. Bonaventure 1, Binghamton 0
St. John’s 6, Iona 1
Seton Hall 8, St. Peter’s 1
UConn 9, Cent. Connecticut 1
NC Greensboro at Charlotte, ccd.
Butler at Purdue-Ft. Wayne, ccd.
Ill.-Chicago at Nore Dame, ccd.
Illinois St. at Northwestern, ccd.
Miami (Ohio) 7, Xavier 4
N. Dakota St. at Minnesota, ccd.
Valparaiso at Chicago St., ccd.
W. Illinois at Iowa, ccf.
Creighton 6, Omaha 2
Houston Baptist 6, Texas Southern 4
Incarnate Word 14, Prairie View 3
Lamar at Baylor, ccd.
