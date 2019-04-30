Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Army 12, Sacred Heart 1
Boston College 2, Rhode Island 1
Bryant 8, Quinnipiac 6
Delaware 6, Saint Joseph’s 2
Fordham 7, Albany 5, 10 innings
George Washington 8, Penn 4
Hartford 5, UMass 4, 10 innings
Lafayette 15, Rider 0
La Salle 9, UMBC 5
LIU 7, Stony Brook 6
Maine 8, Brown 5
NJ Tech 8, Fairfield 0
Niagara 6, Cansius 5
St. Bonaventure 1, Binghamton 0
St. John’s 6, Iona 1
Seton Hall 8, St. Peter’s 1
UConn 9, Cent. Connecticut 1
NC Greensboro at Charlotte, ccd.
Butler at Purdue-Ft. Wayne, ccd.
Ill.-Chicago at Nore Dame, ccd.
Illinois St. at Northwestern, ccd.
Miami (Ohio) 7, Xavier 4
Missouri St. at Wichita St., ccd.
N. Dakota St. at Minnesota, ccd.
SIU Edwardsville at Saint Louis, ccd.
Valparaiso at Chicago St., ccd.
W. Illinois at Iowa, ccf.
Creighton 6, Omaha 2
Houston Baptist 6, Texas Southern 4
Incarnate Word 14, Prairie View 3
Lamar at Baylor, ccd.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, ccd.
Air Force 3, Kansas 2
