Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 30, 2019 9:05 pm
 
EAST

Army 12, Sacred Heart 1

Boston College 2, Rhode Island 1

Bryant 8, Quinnipiac 6

Delaware 6, Saint Joseph’s 2

Fordham 7, Albany 5, 10 innings

George Washington 8, Penn 4

Hartford 5, UMass 4, 10 innings

Lafayette 15, Rider 0

La Salle 9, UMBC 5

LIU 7, Stony Brook 6

Maine 8, Brown 5

NJ Tech 8, Fairfield 0

Niagara 6, Cansius 5

St. Bonaventure 1, Binghamton 0

St. John’s 6, Iona 1

Seton Hall 8, St. Peter’s 1

UConn 9, Cent. Connecticut 1

SOUTH

NC Greensboro at Charlotte, ccd.

MIDWEST

Butler at Purdue-Ft. Wayne, ccd.

Ill.-Chicago at Nore Dame, ccd.

Illinois St. at Northwestern, ccd.

Miami (Ohio) 7, Xavier 4

Missouri St. at Wichita St., ccd.

N. Dakota St. at Minnesota, ccd.

SIU Edwardsville at Saint Louis, ccd.

Valparaiso at Chicago St., ccd.

W. Illinois at Iowa, ccf.

SOUTHWEST

Creighton 6, Omaha 2

Houston Baptist 6, Texas Southern 4

Incarnate Word 14, Prairie View 3

Lamar at Baylor, ccd.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, ccd.

FAR WEST

Air Force 3, Kansas 2

