Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Tacoma, retroactive to April 1.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Kevin Pillar to San Francisco for INF Alen Hanson and RHPs Juan De Paula and Derek Law, and OF Rodrigo Orozco to San Diego for OF Socrates Brito. Transferred OF Dalton Pompey to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Randal Grichuk on a five-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on an eight-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned LHP Brandon Finnegan outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Jake McGee on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Albuquerque (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Michael Reed for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Darin Downs and RHP Enrique Burgos. Placed INF Taylor Ard on the reserve/retired list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Garrett Harris to the Trois Rivieres Aigles of the Can-Am League for a player to be named later.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B Austin O’Brien.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Travis Bolin to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 1B/3B Matt Rose.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Brad Burdett and C Andy Cosgrove.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Javier Betancourt.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State F Draymon Green $35,000 and G Stephen Curry $25,000 for public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating and Golden State F Kevin Durant $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Fired president Ernie Grunfeld.

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Charmin Smith assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Benny Cunningham and OT Josh Wells.

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Announced the league suspended operations.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with coach Jeff Blashill on a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zac Rinaldo to Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Patrick Newell to an amateur tryout.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Nick Kossoff to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Nicolas Hasler.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior G Ky Bowman declared for the NBA draft.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Cory Walts director of strength and conditioning.

