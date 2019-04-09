Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Pittsburgh RHP Chris Archer five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich. Suspended Cincinnati OF Yasiel Puig two games and Cincinnati manager David Bell one game and fined them undisclosed amounts for their aggressive actions during the incident.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Nate Karns on the 10-day IL and RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 6. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 2B Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ervin Santana from Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Nick Wittgren from Columbus (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Chris Bassitt to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Chasen Bradford on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP JT Chargois from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent LHP Clayton Kershaw to Tulsa (TL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Bradley Marquez to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbia (SAL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Elias Diaz to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned RHP Chris Rowley to El Paso (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Matt Brown.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Alex Winkelman.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 1B Quincy Nieporte.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Roberto Delgado.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Claimed G Rodney McGruder off waivers from Miami.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed Gs Jordan McRae and Tarik Phillips.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Adrian Clayborn to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony McRae to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year contract through 2023 and DT Shakir Soto.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named La’Roi Glover assistant defensive line coach and Chris Caminiti senior coaching assistant.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Michael Dunn, LBs Jayrone Elliott and Tyrone Holmes, RB Kenneth Farrow, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, WR Reece Horn and DT Joey Mbu.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Karter Schult.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended D Slava Voynov for the 2019-20 season and the 2020 playoffs for acts of domestic violence.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL) and G Nick Schneider from Kansas City (ECHL) to Stockton. Signed G Artyom Zagidulin to a one-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Mikhail Berdin from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Springfield F Bobby Farnham one game.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned D Matt Register to Toledo (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Cliff Watson to Kansas City (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed F Ben Duffy to a professional tryout. Released Fs Mark Cooper and Ryan Tesink from professional tryouts and returned Cooper to Kansas City (ECHL) and Tesink to Tulsa (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Nick Schneider from Kansas City (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Released D Colton Saucerman from a professional tryout and returned him to Idaho (ECHL). Returned D Matt Petgrave to Brampton (ECHL). Assigned G Ivan Kulbakov and Fs Reid Gardiner and Kyle Thomas to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert 14 games, Allen D David Makowski 11 games and Allen LW Curt Gogol five games.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Dave Desander as emergency backup.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Added G Kent Nusbaum as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Danny Leyva.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Junior G Jared Harper will enter the NBA Draft.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Nell Fortner women’s basketball coach.

KENTUCKY — Sophomore F PJ Washington will enter the NBA draft.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced women’s basketball players, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Bianca Jackson and LaDazhia Williams will transfer.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Chris Mullin.

TENNESSEE — Junior F Grant Williams will enter the NBA draft. Named Kellie Harper women’s basketball coach.

UCLA — Named Mick Cronin men’s basketball coach.

