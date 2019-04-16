Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

April 16, 2019 3:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C/UT Blake Swihart for assignment. Selected the contracts of C Sandy León and RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Pawtucket (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, April 14. Selected the contract of 1B Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos and SS Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled 3B Drew Robinson from Memphis. Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Zambrano.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Filip Larsson to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Omar Browne on loan from Independiente de La Chorrera (Liga Panameña de Fútbol-Panama).

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of supervisor of women’s basketball officials Charlene Curtis.

BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men’s basketball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Evan Durand tight ends coach/co-recruiting coordinator.

PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.

ST. NORBERT — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Dennis Detrie.

TENNESSEE — Junior women’s basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.