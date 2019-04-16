Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C/UT Blake Swihart for assignment. Selected the contracts of C Sandy León and RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Pawtucket (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, April 14. Selected the contract of 1B Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos and SS Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled 3B Drew Robinson from Memphis. Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Zambrano.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Filip Larsson to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Omar Browne on loan from Independiente de La Chorrera (Liga Panameña de Fútbol-Panama).

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of supervisor of women’s basketball officials Charlene Curtis.

BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men’s basketball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Evan Durand tight ends coach/co-recruiting coordinator.

PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.

ST. NORBERT — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Dennis Detrie.

TENNESSEE — Junior women’s basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.

