Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C/UT Blake Swihart for assignment. Selected the contracts of C Sandy León and RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Pawtucket (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Selected the contract of 1B Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shane Carle from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Noel Cuevas on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF JT Riddle to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Isaac Galloway and recalled LHP Jarlin García to New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinststed RHP Jeremy Jeffress from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on 10-day IL. OOptioned RHP Jake Petricka to Wisconsin (MW).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos and SS Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled 3B Drew Robinson from Memphis. Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Zambrano.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Christian Bergman to the Seattle Mariners.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Brant Weiss to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — TE Zach Miller announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Demaryius Thomas. Re-signed DB Jonathan Jones.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Patrick Brown from Charlotte (AHL) on an emergency basis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Todd McLellan coach.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Filip Larsson to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Omar Browne on loan from Independiente de La Chorrera (Liga Panameña de Fútbol-Panama).

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of supervisor of women’s basketball officials Charlene Curtis.

BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men’s basketball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Evan Durand tight ends coach/co-recruiting coordinator.

PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Dennis Detrie.

TENNESSEE — Junior women’s basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.

VIRGINIA — Junior G Kyle Guy declared for the NBA draft.

