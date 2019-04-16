Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C/UT Blake Swihart for assignment. Selected the contracts of C Sandy León and RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Pawtucket (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Selected the contract of 1B Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Las Vegas (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Durham (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shane Carle from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Noel Cuevas on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF JT Riddle to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Isaac Galloway and recalled LHP Jarlin García to New Orleans.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinststed RHP Jeremy Jeffress from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on 10-day IL. OOptioned RHP Jake Petricka to Wisconsin (MW).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos and SS Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled 3B Drew Robinson from Memphis. Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Zambrano.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Christian Bergman to the Seattle Mariners.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Brant Weiss to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — TE Zach Miller announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Demaryius Thomas. Re-signed DB Jonathan Jones.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Patrick Brown from Charlotte (AHL) on an emergency basis.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Todd McLellan coach.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Filip Larsson to an amateur tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Omar Browne on loan from Independiente de La Chorrera (Liga Panameña de Fútbol-Panama).
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced the retirement of supervisor of women’s basketball officials Charlene Curtis.
BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men’s basketball coach.
FORDHAM — Named Evan Durand tight ends coach/co-recruiting coordinator.
PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.
ST. NORBERT — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Dennis Detrie.
TENNESSEE — Junior women’s basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.
VIRGINIA — Junior G Kyle Guy declared for the NBA draft.
