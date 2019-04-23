Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — 1B Hanley Ramirez declined outright assignment to Columbus (IL), making him a free agent.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned Joseph Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent C Gary Sánchez to Charleston (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chasen Bradford from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Javy Guerra outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on paternity leave. Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 3B Jose Osuna to Bradenton (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned INF/OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis. Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Adolphus Washington.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick three games and Charlotte D Bobby Sanguinetti one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Alec Regula to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Anastasia Danias Schmidt executive vice president and general counsel. Reassigned generall counsel Bill Ordower to executive vice president/MLS business ventures.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Penn State-Harrisburg will join the conference as an affiliate member for track and field for the 2019-20 academic year.

BROWN — Named Eryn Riley assistant volleyball coach.

LIPSCOMB — Named Sean Rutigliano assistant men’s basketball coach.

MIAMI — Graduate men’s basketball F Keith Stone is transferring from Florida.

UTSA — Named Rishaw Johnson running backs coach.

